West Monroe, LA – (02/09/22)

As expected, temperatures reached the upper 60s and lower 70s under clear skies. The warming trend we have seen will continue through another couple of days. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s again tonight, under mostly clear skies.

High tomorrow near and in the lower 70s, under mostly sunny skies. Some high clouds sneak in for areas further north, but should fizzle out into tomorrow evening.

Friday remains warm and above average with cooler temperatures set for this weekend. Rain chances remain minimal over the weekend with dry conditions in place.

Temperatures won’t have a problem rebounding back into the 60s as we move into the beginning of next week.