WEST MONROE, La. — (2/1/2023) Many areas along and north of I-20 will dance near the freezing mark tonight as more rain moves in, producing the potential for additional light ice accumulations across parts of the ArkLaMiss.

While rain and freezing rain have continued through the day, many locations have crept above freezing during the daylight hours. As more rain moves in overnight, additional rain and freezing rain should be expected.

Winter Weather Products [Winter Weather Advisory-light purple, Ice Storm Warning-dark purple, Winter Storm Warning-pink]

In southern Arkansas, more locations are likely to drop below freezing as opposed to areas farther south. As temperatures drop below freezing, additional ice accumulations between 0.1-0.2″ will be possible, mainly on elevated surfaces. The highest likelihood of ice accumulations remains for areas along and north of Highway 278. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of southern Arkansas through sunrise on Thursday.

Farther south across northern Louisiana, temperatures could drop below freezing tonight, but any scenario for freezing rain will remain more conditional. While some light icing will remain possible on elevated surfaces, most areas should spend most of the night above freezing. Winter Weather Advisories remain in place for much of the I-20 corridor.

Areal Flood Watch, valid until 6pm, Thursday

As deeper moisture and heavier rain move back into the ArkLaMiss Thursday morning, most of the region should climb above freezing. Some areas of southern Arkansas may teeter close to the freezing mark. Regardless, periods of heavy rain will remain possible, adding another 1-3″ of rain across the area. An Areal Flood Watch remains in effect through tomorrow evening.