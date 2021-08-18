Evening Forecast – Wednesday, August 18th

West Monroe, LA – August 18th

Showers and storms around the Arklamiss yet again, some of which off to a later start than we have seen over the last couple of days. The delayed rain showers leading temperatures to be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday for some. Low temps for the evening expected to be in the mid to low 70s with chances of showers remaining. Highs tomorrow expected to be in the lower 90s again as afternoon chances of rain remain elevated.

As the week ends showers chances will dry up and temperatures will begin to rise. Looking toward the weekend and parts of next week, temperatures look to reach the mid to upper 90s.