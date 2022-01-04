Evening Forecast – Tuesday, January 4th

West Monroe, LA – (01/04/22)

Temperatures this afternoon are anywhere from 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid 50s. Winds behaving according to plan as they shifted out of the south through last night. We have seen dewpoint moisture increase through the day, which aided the warmup.

As winds stay consistent out of the south overnight, more moisture will filter back into the region along with some broken cloud cover. Daytime highs tomorrow will still be warmer and see the lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will create some cloud cover but not do much in terms of rain. The chance for rain is at 10% as our atmosphere is relatively dry ahead of this front.

Another low pressure system and accompanied cold front look to create rain potential for Thursday. Rain chances still remain minimal, 20%, with limited moisture ahead of the system.

As the weekend approaches, temperatures and moisture increases as another low pressure system moves through and drops temperatures for the start of next week.

As you would expect with an active pattern, temperatures will be fluctuating wildly though the week. Best to take it day by day without a prolonged consistent weather pattern.