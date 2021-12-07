Evening Forecast – Tuesday, December 7th

West Monroe, LA – (12/07/21)

High temperatures this afternoon were into the mid to upper 40s. Cloud cover somewhat of the culprit for the cooler, below average, temperatures. Dewpoints sitting in the 30s and 40s, and will dry out to some degree this evening.

As dewpoints slowly drop a couple of degrees, temperatures this evening will see the mid to upper end of the 30s in the northern parishes and southern Arkansas counties. Southern parishes will likely see the lower end of the 40s.

While temperatures remain below average today, that will not be the case as we move through the rest of the week. Highs tomorrow, with the clearing skies, will see the lower to middle end of the 60s. With winds expected to return back out of the south, a robust moisture return is expected for Thursday and into Friday. This will lead to temperatures well above average into the mid to upper 70s on Thursday with spots potentially seeing the 80 degree mark on Friday.

Rain chances remain minimal, but present, through the next few days until more organized rain associated with a cold front joins us early on Saturday.