WEST MONROE, La. — (12/27/2022) A cooler, drier day across the ArkLaMiss thanks to a late night/early morning cold front. Winds have started to die down and lose direction, ahead of stronger southerly winds that lead the charge of warm, humid air across the region for the rest of the week.

Lows tonight will likely return to the 20s for most of the area, with some southern parishes staying closer to 30°. Southerly winds will usher in warmer air through the day tomorrow, leading to afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies continue into the day on Thursday, with showers and storms expected Thursday evening through Friday morning. While an isolated strong to severe storm may be possible, the upper-level components a little too disorganized for a more significant threat. Either way, periods of heavy rainfall will be possible late Thursday into early Friday.

The New Year’s Weekend appears fairly dry and warm. Daytime highs will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s through much of the next week. Another round of showers and storms appears likely late Monday into early Tuesday, possibly bringing a more organized severe threat to the area.