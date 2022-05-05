West Monroe, LA – (05/05/22)

Thunderstorm activity continues to progress to the southeast at the writing of this article. Severe potential remains for the southwestern half of the Arklamiss, much of which has not seen significant activity. While severe potential does remain, the threat should remain relatively isolated.

All severe weather hazards remain possible, the main concern is the potential for damaging winds. An isolated tornado remains possible. Have a way of receiving alerts through the rest of the evening, we will keep you updated.

As the front continues to trek southeast, the severe threat diminishes. Some activity will continue tonight and into very early Friday. Once the last stretch of activity along the cold front exits, the severe threat ends. But that wont happen until later tonight.

Once the rain exits, rain chances don’t return for quite some time. Drying out and warming up for this weekend and next week. Highs rebound to the lower and middle 90s through the next 7 days. Lows will sit near 70 degrees for many.

Not much for big changes through the next 7 days, stay hydrated and use the sunscreen!