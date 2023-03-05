WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A beautiful day here in the ArkLaMiss, almost picture perfect for any outdoor activity.

Tonight, overnight lows fall to the mid 50s, so a bit warmer than last night. Cloud cover stays thin or nonexistent therefore the rain chances do as well. Should be a pretty quiet and relatively calm night.

Tomorrow things heat up to the lower end of the 80s. Moisture begins to make its return thus clouds will start to populate the skies once more. Don’t be fooled by them though, the next best chance for rain isn’t until Tuesday.