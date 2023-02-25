WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An foggy and overcast night is expected here in the ArkLaMiss, although don’t let those clouds fool you, rain chances are limited. Overnight lows fall to the mid-50s and winds stay light for now.

Tomorrow, daytime highs rebound to the upper end of the 70s for an above-average day temperature-wise. The chance for rain is not zero but it is pretty slim. Wind will become a potential issue tomorrow evening and overnight with sustained speeds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.