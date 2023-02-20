WEST MONROE, La. — (2/20/2023) A Spring-like stretch of warm, breezy conditions are likely to continue through much of this week without much consequence. A few scattered storms are possible Wednesday, but severe weather prospects appear quite limited.

A stout ridge of high pressure continues to provide unseasonably warm temperatures across much of the southern United States. Meanwhile, late Tuesday and into Wednesday, an upper-level system to our west will eject eastward and interact with that ridge. While some scattered showers and storms will remain possible as the upper level disturbance moves through, rain coverage and storm intensities appear to stay tempered by high pressure aloft.

That said, an isolated severe threat could possibly materialize late Wednesday morning into early Wednesday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts would be the greatest concern with any storms that can build. Regardless, unseasonably warm and windy conditions are likely to persist through Wednesday.

Temperatures take a brief dip late this week, but strong southerly flow will likely lead to a quick warm up through the weekend. Rain chances will remain spotty for the upcoming weekend, but a new cold front could bring rain chances into better focus early next week.