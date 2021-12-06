Evening Forecast – Monday, December 6th.

West Monroe, LA (12/6/21)

A rocky start to our morning as a cold front pushed through the Arklamiss bringing some much-needed rain but not as needed, thunderstorms.

For tonight, temperatures are finally back into the 30’s! Although, they’ll mostly reside in the mid to upper 30’s. The cooler temperatures will be kept at bay by some stubborn and persistent clouds and a bit of a breeze, 5-10 mph for most locations. The clouds may look menacing at times but, there is very little chance of rain tonight.

A similar story for tomorrow, temperatures warming up to the mid 50’s and clouds continue to linger to make for a cool and dim day. There is a slight chance of rain, only 10%, mostly for the southern parishes of the region, only expect drizzle to light showers if any rain at all.

As we look towards the rest of the week, temperatures rebound back up on Wednesday to the mid 60’s and even more so for the rest of the week as the high on Friday makes an attempt to reach the 80’s. The low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday stay in the 40’s while on Friday they bump up to the low 60’s. Rain chances are nothing to be concerned about until we get to Saturday, there will be another cold front passage. The front on Saturday brings in another round of much-needed showers and possible thunderstorms, a 30% chance. This will leave the rest of the weekend and into early next week clear, cool, and back into seasonal temperatures.