Evening Forecast – Monday, December 13th

West Monroe, LA – (12/13/21)

Temperatures this afternoon seeing a nice warm-up with temperatures into the mid and upper 60s. Most spots seeing temperatures over 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Conditions this evening will be mostly clear with light winds moving to out of the south. Overnight lows dropping to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

As we see more moisture flow back into the region, temperatures tomorrow will top out in the low to mid 70s. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with winds out of the south at 5-10mph.

Temperatures will be above average and into the 70s for much of the week. Temperatures trend downward as rain chances increase and another cold front looks to push through towards the end of the week.