What a scorcher today! Just kidding, it was very cold, most of our area only reached a high of just above freezing to the mid 30’s. Just add insult to injury, it was fairly breezy today with wind speeds gusting to 21 MPH at the Monroe Airport, making it feel a lot cooler than it actually is. Wind chill across the ArkLaMiss has been in the low 20’s for most of the day.

As for tonight, winds should slow down and the clouds are going to make their way out of the area leaving us with a cold, but clear night. Low temperatures are going to bottom out in the lower 20’s, not including the wind chill. The clearing of the clouds and the light wind is what is going to allow those temperatures to plummet later tonight.

Looking forward to tomorrow, the sun returns! But it’s going to stay pretty chilly with a high temperature only reaching the upper 40’s. When most of us are starting our day, around 8 am, the wind chill for most of our area is going to be in the upper teens to lower 20’s. There is going to be a bit of a breeze, with wind speeds reaching up to 10 MPH.

Reminder: While temperatures and the wind chill are on average around, at, and especially below freezing take care of your four P’s: Plants, Pipes, Pets, and People.

For next week, temperatures are on a slow, but steady incline, mostly residing in the mid 50’s for the first half of the week. Towards the latter half, it warms up to the lower to mid 60’s. Although the high temperatures may be pleasant, the lows that come later that evening are still going to be in the mid to upper 20’s for the first half of the week and only warm to the mid 30’s for the latter half. It’s going to be a very sunny, but a dry week with no chance of rain in sight.