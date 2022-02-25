A chilly and dreary day today in the ArkLaMiss, with an overcast sky as far as the eye can see. Temperatures throughout the day often flirted with the 30-40 degree line, the high temperature only reaching about 43 degrees. It was also a bit breezy, with a gust here or there reaching up to the 20 mph mark in some areas. Not only was there precipitation possible today but also some of the frozen type, specifically in southern Arkansas which did record some light snow very early this morning. Other areas of the ArkLaMiss experienced mostly misting and light rain earlier today.

As for tonight’s forecast, there won’t be much of a difference from today. The low temperatures reside in the low to mid 30’s with a 30% chance of mostly a patchy drizzle. If there is any precipitation tonight it’s likely to be mist, drizzle, or light rain. If you hear the wind later tonight don’t be alarmed, wind speeds will vary between 5-15 mph as the night progresses.

Looking forward to tomorrow, it’s going to stay cloudy and decently chilly. High temperatures only reach the low 40’s later in the day. There is a 50% chance of rain so showers can be expected, mostly for late in the evening. Winds aren’t going to be howling but not staying still either, should stay in the 5-10 mph area.

Making our way to next week, on Sunday the rain chances continue, a 30% chance, but that will be the last of it for a while. Starting Monday it’ll begin warming up and drying out again for the rest of the week. Temperatures early into the week will reside in the mid to upper 60’s and then fall into the mid to upper 30’s. Later into the week temperatures continue their climb into the 70’s only then falling back down at night to the mid 40’s.