Evening Forecast – Friday, December 3rd

West Monroe, LA (12/03/21)

A very foggy start to our morning as most of us woke up to dense fog advisories. Persistent low clouds over the Arklamiss today to make for a rather gloomy but warm day. Temperatures getting into the low 70’s but still a bit lower than expected due to the high cloud cover.

For tonight, not much changing cloud cover wise with low clouds staying put across the area. Temperatures residing in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. There is a slight chance of much needed rain, a 10% chance, to bring in a spotty shower or two, none are expected to be severe. The combination of low clouds and a slight breeze leaves you with a pleasant evening for Friday night football.

Looking towards the weekend, a slight chance of rain stays in the forecast, slight drizzle here and there on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. On Sunday a slightly higher chance for rain but not until much later into the evening as a cold front approaches. Temperatures are slightly above average, in the low to even mid 70’s only falling barely into the upper 50’s.

As the new week approaches, so does a cold front. Early Monday morning and into the day rain chances are currently 50%. With that, temperatures not reaching the same highs as during the weekend, staying in the low 60’s falling into the mid 50’s as the night progresses. Tuesday and Wednesday have a similar story, rain chances at 30% and high temperatures staying around 60, give or take a few degrees. Tuesday night lows barely making it to the upper 30’s following Wednesday night warming up to the mid 40’s. The rest of the week has the clouds and rain chances clearing away and temperatures jumping back into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s, then falling into the low 50’s later in the evening.