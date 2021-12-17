Evening Forecast – Friday, December 17th

West Monroe, LA – (12/17/21)

Enjoying the warmth this afternoon prior to the cooler changes set to come through the day tomorrow. Temperatures this evening will still reside in the 60s with lingering clouds.

As for Saturday, a cold front is set to begin pushing through in the early morning. The front will approach the ArkLaMiss from the northwest and push towards the southeast through the day. With dewpoints sitting in the 60s ahead of the front, some heavy rainfall with totals approaching 1 inch is possible.

There is some severe weather potential as the front approaches and does pass. A marginal risk, level 1 of 5, encompasses all of our Louisiana Parishes. The severe potential is very limited, but there is still a small threat for isolated damaging wind gusts. A brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out, but is rather unlikely.

Clouds will be a part of the forecast as the front passes. Remember, the rain comes first, followed by the cooler and drier air. Overnight lows from Saturday into Sunday will drop into the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday conditions will be much cooler with daytime highs in the lower 50s with some lingering low cloud cover. Sunday night temperatures, with dewpoints expected to be in the 20s and 30s, will enter the 30s in a more friendly manner. Always easier for temperatures to enter the 30s when the dewpoints are in the 20s.