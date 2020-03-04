Evening forecast for Tuesday, March 3

WEST MONROE, La. — (3/3/2020) An upper-level storm system will be responsible for widespread showers and storms across the ArkLaMiss starting later tonight and continuing through most of Wednesday. In addition, some isolated severe storms will be possible and a flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the area.

Day 1 Convective Outlook valid through 6am Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

A stalled cold front to our south will move slowly northward as a warm front through most of the day Wednesday. The position of that front will be critical in determining the areas that will see the highest potential for surface-based thunderstorms, the ones that produce tornadoes. As of now, for our area, the severe weather potential should remain isolated. In our area, the main hazards will be damaging wind gusts and pockets of large hail as most of our storms remain slightly elevated.

Day 2 Convective Outlook valid 6am Wednesday-6am Thursday (Storm Prediction Center)

Widespread rain will develop during the morning hours tomorrow, becoming more scattered as the day progresses. Despite low rain totals through the early week, 1-2″ of rainfall appear likely for most of the ArkLaMiss through early Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Franklin, Tensas, Madison, Catahoula, and Concordia parishes until 6am Thursday.

Flash Flood Watch in effect through 6am Thursday

Rain will clear from west to east later in the day tomorrow, but some light showers could hold through early Thursday morning. Skies will clear with a slow warming trend into the weekend.