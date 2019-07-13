Evening forecast for Friday, July 12

WEST MONROE, La. — (7/12/19) Tropical Storm Barry has really re-organized over the last three hours. Barometric pressure continues to drop as more heavy thunderstorm activity begins to wrap into the center of circulation that has endured constant northerly wind shear since yesterday morning.

Barry’s path forecast (from National Hurricane Center, as of 4pm Friday)

The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center still brings Barry through our southern parishes as a tropical storm late Saturday night into Sunday morning. As the track has shifted slightly westward, heavy rain potential still lingers for much of the ArkLaMiss. Flash flood watches have been issued.

Potential rain totals through Sunday evening

Heaviest rain totals will fall east of the storm’s center as it moves through our area on Sunday morning. Localized street flooding will be possible, and residents are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel. Peak wind gusts will likely be observed by midday Sunday, with some locations potentially seeing tropical storm force gusts of up to 45 mph.

Flash Flood Watch issued through Sunday evening

With most landfalling tropical systems, an isolated tornado threat is also typically possible in the northeast quadrant of a landfalling storm. Barry will be no different. Most of the ArkLaMiss will remain under a Marginal Risk for severe weather tomorrow and Sunday. The only hazard will be quick-moving, brief tornadoes embedded within the heaviest rain bands.

Storm Prediction Center’s Day 1 Convective Outlook (Saturday-early Sunday)

Storm Prediction Center’s Day 2 Convective Outlook (Sunday-early Monday)

Any potential tornado will move quickly. Residents are urged to seek shelter and act urgently if a warning is issued in your area.

As always, residents are encouraged to remain informed with the most updated forecast information through the weekend. Prepare for a few days of inclement weather that will, obviously, impact travel and outdoor activities.