EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Posts on social media detailing possible information that an out-of-town gang would be in El Dorado, over the weekend, with plans to paint the city with gun violence.

With the possibility of a threat to citizens, officers with the El Dorado Police Department increased patrol throughout the weekend.

Eric Smith is a local resident who shares his thoughts after hearing the information.

“Of course, I heard the information but I don’t participate in rumors and gossip. El Dorado is a fine place and we have issues just like everywhere else. The real story is a 16-year-old boy got murdered and as a community as a group, we could all do better. It should not come to that point,” explains Smith.

As a result of the ongoing threat of violence, two local high school proms were rescheduled and many businesses shut down due to the lack of shoppers on Saturday.

Shelly Owens is the owner of Shelly’s Shoes in Downtown, she says the information circulating on social media hit many business owners hard.

“If anybody came from out of town tried to shop, all of us were closed down and they aren’t going to want to come back even if they didn’t know what was rumored to be going on. It’s just really a difficult thing… They are concerned but yet they feed the rumor. Take it with a grain of salt and we just need to be in prayer, said Owens.

On Monday, EPD confirmed that the information spread about the threat of gun violence was misinformation.