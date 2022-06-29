UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Temperatures reached triple digits across the ArkLaMiss just last week so it’s safe to say the summer heat is here to stay for the next few months. With residents cranking up their A/C units more than usual to combat high temperatures, energy bills are increasing. Union County Entergy branch is offering their customers a few tips to help save money on energy bills.

Recommendations for lowering monthly bill during summer months:

Set thermostats anywhere from seventy-five to seventy-eight degrees when leaving your home.

Utilize ceiling fans, if available.

Utilize blinds and shades over windows to block out unnecessary heat.

In addition to a few things you can do within your home, there are also ways to keep a close check on your home or business’s energy consumption while you are away.

Chris Wasson is the Customer Service Manager at the Union County Entergy branch, explains how the Entergy Mobile App is a great way to make sure you are staying on track with your bill. “If you can’t measure it, you can’t control it. I can look back and see how I’m doing at controlling my electric usage. Having that information at your fingertips is very helpful.

Click the link here to download Entergy’s Mobile App.

For anyone who may be in financial need to pay their bills, click the link here to check out a program Entergy provides for their customers in the Natural State.