JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of power outages have been reported in Mississippi as severe weather moved through the state on Friday, June 10.

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 13,000 power outages. The majority of the outages were reported by customers in the Jackson-metro area after 12:00 p.m.

According to PowerOutage.US, Southwest Mississippi EPA reported 1,368 power outages.

Just before 12:00 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for parts of Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties. The warning expired shortly after noon.