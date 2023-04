Crowley, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Entergy customers in Louisiana will be taking part in and sharing a $36 million dollar settlement out Wednesday, April 26th. 2023, by the Public Service Commission. The PSC sued Entergy for overcharging ratepayers to cover the expenses of operating the Grand Gulf nuclear plant.

Resources say that the refunds will be spread out over the upcoming months. The committee approved a bid by Entergy to seek a federal grant to upgrade the power grid serving North Baton Rouge.