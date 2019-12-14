Entergy Louisiana CEO named to state higher education board

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – (12/14/19) Louisiana’s top higher education board has a new member. Gov. John Bel Edwards has appointed Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May of New Orleans as his latest appointee to the Louisiana Board of Regents.

May was sworn in Wednesday at the board’s meeting. The Board of Regents is the policy-making board for public colleges in the state.

It devises the financing formula that divvies up most state dollars for campuses and develops the master plan for higher education.

The governor appoints the board’s 15 members for staggered, six-year terms. Edwards also reappointed former state Sen. Marty Chabert of Houma, who currently serves as chairman.

