WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 6:47 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 500 block of Gulpha Drive in reference to a firearm complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a potential suspect sitting in the passenger seat of a white Crown Victoria.

According to authorities, the suspect fled on foot to the side of the apartments after officers approached the vehicle. After a short pursuit, the suspect was detained and identified as 46-year-old Robert Lee Thomas.

As officers questioned Thomas, he advised that a Black male approached him and his wife, stating that he and Thomas’ wife were in an “entanglement.” The two engaged in a verbal altercation and it became physical.

During the altercation, Thomas chased the Black male until the Black male allegedly pulled out a gun and shot one time. According to witnesses, Thomas went back to his vehicle and grabbed a gun after the argument with the Black male, chasing the Black male with the firearm.

Witnesses also mentioned that the Black male went to the top floor of the apartment complex after the argument. The Black male was identified as 31-year-old Joshua Dewayne Robinson.

Officers searched Robinson’s apartment and located a gun inside the bathroom. Witnesses mentioned that the gun officers located inside Robinson’s residence is the gun Thomas grabbed from his vehicle.

Authorities read Robinson his Miranda Rights and he advised officers that he wasn’t involved in an altercation and he knew nothing about the incident. Thomas and Robinson were placed under arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Robert L. Thomas Joshua D. Robinson

Thomas was charged with Disturbing the Peace, Resisting an Officer, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies. Robinson was charged with Disturbing the Peace, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

Thomas’ bond was set at $35,700.