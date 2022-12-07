VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired an engineer to fix two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on Rifle Range Road.

The Vicksburg Post reported that the Board approved a $16,000 agreement with Allen & Hoshall to design improvements to the plant’s trickling filter No. 2 and its recirculation valve.

Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said the trickling filter is part of the wastewater treatment process, while the recirculation valve moves the treated water back through the plant.