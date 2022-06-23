WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures steadily climbing near the hundreds here in the ArkLaMiss, many people are feeling the effects on their energy bills. Some residents have seen their energy bill double in price in just a few weeks.

Here are a few tips to help keep your home cool this summer and save money on your energy bills according to Entergy.

Close your blinds during the daytime.

Open windows during the night to let the cool air in.

Close doors and seal any gaps, drink a lot of water.

Keep the lights off and adjust ceiling fans.

Use breathable cotton sheets.