WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Adopt a School Committee and Ouachita Parish School System will host an Employee of Distinction banquet on November 1, 2022, at 6 PM. The event will occur at the West Monroe Convention Center, 901 Ridge Ave, West Monroe, La.

The banquet will honor teachers of the year for 2022 through 2023 and support employees and principals. There will also be announcements of the district winner.