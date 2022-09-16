EMERSON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Department of Education recognized nearly 300 schools as National Blue Schools for 2022 on Friday, September 16, 2022. One of the schools recognized was Emerson Elementary School in Emerson, Ark.

I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams. As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.

Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education