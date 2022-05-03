SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Ella Goodie, a 33-year-old Scott woman, was last seen on March 9. Louisiana State Police (LSP) are now investigating her disappearance as a homicide rather than a missing person’s case.

“Based on investigative techniques and witness statements, detectives and investigators have transitioned from a missing person’s case to a homicide investigation,” LSP said in a press release.

The State Police will continue to work with the Scott Police Department, the St. Joseph, Missouri Police Department, and other agencies. Anyone with information regarding Ella Goodie is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient, anonymous, and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.