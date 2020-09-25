Election 2020: Proposed amendments to the Louisiana constitution

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s almost time to cast your ballot in the 2020 election, while many people are focused on the presidential candidates, there are some proposed changes to the Louisiana constitution and changes in a few parishes.
While amendments to the constitution are important, they are almost impossible to understand.
We have done some of the leg work for you. We figured out what each proposal on the ballot means and have linked the explanations right here to this article.
Just click the link attached to each issue for more information.
Statewide Issues:
- Amendment 1: No Right to Abortion in Constitution Amendment
- Amendment 2: Include Oil and Gas Value in Tax Assessment of Wells Amendment
- Amendment 3: Use of Budget Stabilization Fund for Declared Disasters Amendment
- Amendment 4: Expenditures Limit Growth Formula Amendment
- Amendment 5: Payments in Lieu of Property Taxes Option Amendment
- Amendment 6: Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Income Limit Amendment
- Amendment 7: Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund Amendment
- Sports Betting
Parish Issues:
