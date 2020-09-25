Election 2020: Proposed amendments to the Louisiana constitution

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s almost time to cast your ballot in the 2020 election, while many people are focused on the presidential candidates, there are some proposed changes to the Louisiana constitution and changes in a few parishes.

While amendments to the constitution are important, they are almost impossible to understand.

We have done some of the leg work for you. We figured out what each proposal on the ballot means and have linked the explanations right here to this article.

Just click the link attached to each issue for more information.

Statewide Issues:

Parish Issues:

