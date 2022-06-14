BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest was made days after an inmate at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center took their own life earlier this month, officials say.

The officer who was supposed to be on duty at the time was accused of lying about carrying out her responsibilities and as of Tuesday (June 14), has been arrested by deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, 28-year-old Master Sergeant Samantha Joubert was working on June 2, when the suicide occurred.

Officials say Joubert documented in the cellblock logbook that she’d made routine rounds at the prison, when she did not.

As a result, Joubert was arrested, placed on suspension, and an investigation has been opened into the incident.

She was booked on charges of malfeasance in office, injuring public records, and falsifying public documents.

Joubert, a resident of Baton Rouge, has been employed by Elayn Hunt for just over four years.