EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado’s Medical Center of South Arkansas will be holding a fundraising event to raise money to finish the floragraph for Mark Pinckard that will be featured in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

In 2002, shortly after his El Dorado High School graduation, Mark Pinckard suffered a fatal motor vehicle accident. Because of this accident, Mark became a hero who saved lives by becoming an organ, eye, and tissue donor.

Mark has now been selected as a Donate Life Rose Parade Floragraph honoree which will highlight his important decision to become an organ, eye, and tissue donor. It will also introduce El Dorado’s accomplished past resident and his story to the world through national and international media.

Mark’s biography will be shared and his parents will be honored at the parade. His kidney recipient, Caitlin Pendzinski who received Mark’s kidney 20 years ago at the age of four, will be a featured rider on the float.

The campaign fundraising goal is $12,000 which will go towards finishing and sponsoring Mark’s floragraph that will be a part of the Donate for Life float in the Rose Bowl parade.

The campaign event will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 12 PM – 2 PM. Donations can be made to the Mark W. Pinckard Renaissance Scholarship Fund at the Union County Community Foundation, 101 West Main Suite 506, El Dorado, AR 71730.

To donate online, click here. For more information on how to become a donor, click here.