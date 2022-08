UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 21, 2022, the El Dorado Service League will have free back-to-school haircuts and styles for all Union County students. The event will be from 1 PM to 5 PM at Tac House located at 1101 North West Avenue in El Dorado, Ark.

Photo courtesy of the El Dorado Service League

There will also be snow cones and popcorn at the event.