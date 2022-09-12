EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District announced on Monday, September 12, 2022, that they have implemented protocols for staff that promotes awareness of student safety. The student safety measures include securing classroom doors during instructional time and identifying welcomed guests with official visitors’ passes from the office.

Superintendent Jim Tucker presented the Concealed Weapons Detection system after a careful evaluation of several options. The detection system is a wire-free system that automatically screens people for mass casualty metal threats to the El Dorado School Board as an option for increased safety measures for all students, staff, and stakeholders.

The Concealed Weapons Detection system was unanimously voted upon during a special-called board meeting on August 25, 2022. Once the detection system is delivered and installed, there will be a system located at each school entrance, as well as at school-sponsored events.