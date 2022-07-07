Union County, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–According to Arkansas Department of Health, on Tuesday, June 5th, the first case of Monkeypox was confirmed in the Natural State. With the first confirmed case in the state of Arkansas, residents are feeling mixed emotions about a seeing a new foreign disease and how it will impact the United States.

El Dorado resident, Edith Hartman said, “I’m concerned of course for the person that has it. I don’t think in general that it’s a cause for another pandemic. I think the cases are mostly isolated to those that would be more vulnerable to it. As for me and my particular age group, I have no concern at all.”

Some residents say the outbreak won’t affect their day to day lifestyle, but some feel concerned that the United States could see another pandemic.

Madison Carter is also an El Dorado resident, she explains, “It’s worrying, and I hope that it doesn’t turn into the next COVID. That’s the only case that we know about right now but how do we know that its not already been given to someone else.”

Monkeypox virus is mainly spread through close, skin to skin contact; although it can also spread from person-to-person.

The Center for Disease Control highlights four ways the virus can be contracted:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

Knowing the symptoms early on can help lower the spread of the virus. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle Pain

Rash, that may look similar to pimples or blisters

Swollen Lymph Nodes

Chills

Vaccines are proven to prevent infection from the Monkeypox virus; at this time, there are no vaccines available in the state of Arkansas.

Arkansas Department of Health officials said they hope to see vaccines soon as the Center for Disease Control has provided them to states with confirmed cases.

To see more information about the Monkeypox virus on the CDC’s website, click here.