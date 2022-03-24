EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 20, 2022, a van was captured on video surveillance at the CADC parking lot. After the van stopped in the parking lot, a White male exited the front passenger side of the vehicle and began cutting catalytic converters off of the buses as an unknown White female was in the driver’s seat.

The van and the unknown couple were also seen on video surveillance cameras inside of the Goodwill Store on North West Avenue two hours prior to the theft incident.

If anyone have information about the identity of the couple in the photos, contact Detective Terrance Hinton of the El Dorado Police Department at 870-881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at 870-863-INFO. According to El Dorado Police, if your information leads to an arrest, you are eligible to earn up to $1,000. All calls will be kept confidential.