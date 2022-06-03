El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Tuesday May 31st, eleven Union County residents celebrated their completion of the El Dorado Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy.

A nine-week course offered to local residents who are interested in getting insight on what their local law enforcement actively encounter on a daily basis.

Residents with various backgrounds and job positions came together to learn from their local law enforcement. Veronica Bailey attended the class and said, “It was something informative that was taught to us, given us to use, not only to use for ourselves but to spread it to others in the community.”

Officials say they intend on bringing the academy back next year and hope to have a larger group to inform.