El Dorado Police Department search for attempted murder suspect

El DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)- Investigators with the El Dorado Police Department are searching for 18-year-old Tyrese Deshun Key in connection with a shooting that occurred on January 9, 2022 at the Hillsboro Townhouse Apartments.

Key is wanted for Criminal Attempt Capital Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons, and an Enhanced Penalty for Committing a Felony with a Firearm. Key is considered to be armed and dangerous! Please use extreme caution!

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Key is urged to contact Detective Gerid Ardwin with the El Dorado Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division, at (870) 881-4810 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 863-INFO. If your information leads to the arrest of Key, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. All calls will be kept confidential!