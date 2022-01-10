El Dorado Police Department are searching for attempted capital murder suspect

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department are searching for 18-year-old Tyrese Deshun Key in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Hillsboro Townhouse Apartments. He is wanted for Criminal Attempted Capital Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons, and an Enhanced Penalty for Committing a Felony with a Firearm.

Key is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone know the whereabouts of Key, contact the El Dorado Police Department at (870)-881-4810 or Crimestoppers at (870)-863-INFO.