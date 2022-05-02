EL DORADO,AR (KTVE/KARD)–El Dorado residents now have the ability to charge electric cars in the city, elected officials say they believe the charging stations will benefit the city’s economy.

Veronica Smith-Creer, mayor El Dorado, “They stop here and if nothing else they’ll get charged up and hopefully it will make them stop and shop.”

Monday May fifth the city of El Dorado revealed six new electric car charging stations. The stations are located at the South Arkansas Community College. El Dorado mayor Veronica Smith-Creer says the charging stations will attract more tourists to the city.

Veronica Smith-Creer, “This will make El Dorado a stop on so many maps, it’ll be beneficial to our residents that are here, for those who are visiting here, and I think it’ll have an amazing impact on our resurgence so to speak”

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says the state needs more charging stations and that he commends El dorado for placing stations in the city.

Asa Hutchinson, “We need them not just in one place we need charging stations as a network all across the state of Arkansas, and El Dorado as usual is taking the lead, hats off to El Dorado for taking this initiative.”

Individuals looking to use the charging stations have unlimited access to do so.