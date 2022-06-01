EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, community members gathered at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium to honor Debbie Stinson as she has worked for the city for 50 years.

Stinson said, “I never expected to be at the same place for fifty years, but I love what I do! I started in 1972 at the mayors office, doing the billing. From there I moved over to the city clerks office and worked there a few years. Now I have been with public works for forty-five years. I just enjoy helping people and that’s what I get to do on a daily basis.”

The celebration was a complete surprise for Stinson, and she said that she hopes to continue working for the city as long as she can.