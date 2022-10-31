EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the El Dorado School District announced the Opengate Detection System will be delivered this week. After the staff receives training on the proper use of the equipment, the system will be placed at El Dorado High School on November 17, 2022.

According to officials, the building will remain open at 7 AM each day. Students are encouraged to arrive at school early.

All students must complete the following screening process upon entering the building each day:

Procedure for Entry

Enter through the designated door.

Remove the backpack from the back and place it in front of your person.

Remove the Chromebook from the backpack.

Place the Chromebook on the table.

Keep the backpack on your person.

Slide the Chromebook on the table to the other side of the Opengate Detection System.

Walk through the Opengate Detection System.

Pick up the Chromebook from the table.

Place the Chromebook in the backpack.

Continue to walk to class.

If the System Signals as the Student Enters

Pick up the Chromebook.

Step to the side.

Additional search measures will be taken.

For more information about the Opengate Detection System, call the El Dorado School District at 870-864-5006.