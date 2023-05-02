EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– It’s the most exciting day of the year for families with kids heading off to college in the fall as seniors sign their promise letters of intent to attend college thanks to the El Dorado Promise.

Academic Signing Day took place Tuesday, May 2, at the El Dorado High School Wildcat Arena. This year’s signing day recognizes the 16th anniversary of the El Dorado Promise Scholarship.

“It’s exciting! One step closer to graduation,” said Mallory Whitten.

Over 300 senior students signed their academic letters of intent to attend 36 separate institutions in-state and out-of-state.

“At first I didn’t know if I was going to college but with the El Dorado Promise, it changed everything,” explained EHS Senior Japhen Baker.

The Promise Scholarship was created by Murphy Oil Corporation, covering tuition and mandatory fees at any accredited two or four-year post-institution. Superintendent Jim Tucker stated, “We greatly appreciate Murphy Oil Corporation for the El Dorado Promise, which means so much to us.”

Tim Horton was the keynote speaker for the 2023 Academic Signing Day. In his speech, he wanted to ensure that the students took away many words of encouragement.

“I wanted to give them four nuggets to take with them to college, but really beyond college. We talked about not quitting, being a good encourager, having a great attitude… Over 32,000 people have gone to college tuition-free! I mean, nowhere in America does anything like that happen,” said Horton.

Coach Horton began his tenure at the Air Force Academy in 2021, and that same year, the Falcons led the nation in rushing. Horton’s accomplishments have included 13 bowl games, including the 2013 NCAA national championship. Horton has a wealth of experience in coaching, from Vanderbilt, Auburn, and Arkansas. Horton served as the recruiting coordinator with the University of Arkansas (UA) Razorbacks from 2007-2012, where he coached El Dorado’s own outstanding Wildcat, EHS Coach De’Anthony Curtis. Horton was recognized by ESPN.com as one of the nation’s top recruiters.

As a UA student, he was an All-SWC football player in four straight bowl games and back-to-back SWC (South West Conference) titles. His senior class scored the most wins in UA program history. In 2021, he was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. Horton and his wife Lauren, have two children. He is the author of the book Complete Running Back.

The district continuously works to add to the rigor of students’ experience in the classroom.