UNION COUNTY, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–A South Arkansas family is grieving the tragic loss of two sons that were shot and killed on account of gun violence.

“Me and my family, and my mother, are basically heartbroken. This is the second son we have lost to the streets of el dorado. As of now, I’m helping out with my grandkids, and that’s all I can do,” explains Nathan Rainey.

Deddrick Williams was shot and killed in October of 2013; now nine years later, this family is dealing with another loss.

“I got one more son left and that’s it. They were supposed to bury me and not me bury them, exclaimed Rainey.”

29-year-old Nathan Rainey Jr. was shot and killed in the early hours on August 6 at Hillsboro Townhouse Apartments.

The suspect, 24-year-old Jarday Quas Keese, turned himself into the El Dorado Police Department later that day. He remains booked in Union County jail with a bond set at $350,000.

Rainey feels that change is critical and it should start with each individual who is raising children.

“As parents, start stepping up and spending more time with our kids and checking to see what kind of lifestyle they live and educate them,” said Rainey.

Funeral services for Nathan Rainey Jr. will be held at Greater Paradise Baptist Church on August 20 at 2:30 PM.

If you would like to support the family, they are accepting payment through Cash App, $gmgnate.