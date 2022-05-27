EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Friday, teachers from El Dorado School District gathered to celebrate their hard work this year. The El Dorado Teacher Foundation program recognizes excellence in the El Dorado School District.

Megan Koonce of Hugh Goodwin Elementary, Lisa Hooks of Barton Junior High and Ashlee Curtis of El Dorado High School were recipients of the Outstanding Teacher Awards.

There were three winners chosen by a panel based on Outstanding Elementary, Outstanding Middle/Junior High School, and Outstanding High School teachers. Each semi-finalist and finalist were also recognized and monetary awards.

Elementary Semi-Finalist:

Megan Koonce of Hugh Goodwin, Cristal Childress of Northwest and Alie Shepherd of Yocum

Middle/Junior High Semi-Finalist:

Melissa Upchurch, Evelyn Escamilla, and Ashley Johnson of Washington

Lisa Hooks, Alexis Simmons-King, and Bailey Camacho of Barton. High School

El Dorado High School Semi-Finalist:

LaPorsha Carter, Shelly Childers, Aprile Richardson, Molly Rottman, Jackie Phillips, and Ashlee Curtis

Elementary Finalist:

Megan Koonce of Hugh Goodwin, Cristal Childress of Northwest, and Alie Shepherd of Yocum.

Middle/Junior High School Finalist:

Lisa Hooks, Alexis Simmons-King, and Bailey Camacho of Barton

El Dorado High School Finalist:

Aprile Richardson, Jackie Phillips, and Ashlee Curtis of EHS.