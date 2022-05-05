EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Systems Group is expanding its main fabrication and machine shop in Union County, opening more opportunities for local residents to find jobs close to home.

According to officials with The System Group, the company plans to hire 60 new employees in El Dorado.

Systems purchased 47-acres of land to expand their operations and produce more patented Spray-Cooled equipment, which is used to prevent electric arc furnaces from melting while producing new liquid steel.

“The steel industry in the United States is rapidly growing,” said Elizabeth Nations, Vice President and General Manager of Systems.

Systems is currently accepting applications for welders, fitters and fabricators.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

