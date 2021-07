FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards has placed himself in hospice care at his home near Baton Rouge. Edwards, who turns 94 next month, said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that he made the decision after being taken to a hospital Sunday with pain in his right lung. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Edwin Edwards, the lively former Louisiana governor who served time for racketeering, dies at age 93.

This news follows an announcement made last week that Edwards was in hospice care. Those who are close to him said he was facing death with a positive spirit; saying “I have lived a good life”.

Edwards carried catchy nicknames throughout his life such as the Silver Fox and the Cajun Prince.

