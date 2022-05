WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Education announced the finalists for the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year Awards during the 2022 Teacher Leader Summit. Two of the 18 finalists are from the ArkLaMiss area.

Ouachita Parish’s Jaimie L. Mosley is a finalist for the 2023 Teach of the Year award and Lincoln Parish’s Jenny T. Blalock is the 2023 Principal of the Year award.