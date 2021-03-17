EBRSO at the scene of ‘big narcotics bust’ involving ring of indoor marijuana growers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a ring of indoor marijuana growers on Fellsway Dr.

The ‘big narcotics bust’ involves warehouses where the marijuana growing allegedly took place.

Image courtesy of Deon Guillory

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, warrants were obtained “as the result of a week-long joint investigation into a marijuana cultivation and distribution network.”







Images courtesy of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

The search warrants were used at six locations including these in East Baton Rouge Parish:

2887 Cedarcrest Ave (stash/distribution location)

2854 Fellsway Drive (marijuana grow warehouse)

Glennsade Drive (marijuana grow residence)

11011 Cal Road #78 (Assad Layous apartment)

The other two locations where warrants were issued resided in Livingston Parish.

Those locations are listed below:

26524 Todd Drive, Walker

16945 S. Goodtime Road, French Settlement

All of this happened on Wednesday, March 17, and led to the seizure of these items below:

$48,836 (pending seizure)

Approximately 920 marijuana plants

31.2 pounds of marijuana (approx. street value $62,000)

19.71 ounces of Keef (high grade marijuana powder)

16.5 ounces of THC wax

310 ML of Psilocybin spores

254 grams of Psilocybin

26 vials of LSD (2600 dosage units)

5.4 grams of MDMA powder

9mm FN handgun

10mm Glock handgun

.380 Taurus handgun

The joint investigation led to the arrests of the individuals pictured below:









Images courtesy of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

The suspects and charges they are facing in East Baton Rouge Parish are listed below:

30-year-old Michael Conway:

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

28-year-old Kamal Shash:

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

26-year-old Gavin Laborde:

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

30-year-old Carmen Coetzee:

Poss. of Cocaine

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

Poss. of a firearm with CDS

37-year-old Assad Layous:

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

PWITD Sch. I (Pylicybine)

Cultivation of Marijuana

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

“This is a great example of coordination and communication that has led not only to arrests and seizures, but has fractured a multi-state, organized crime ring that plagues all of our communities and is frequently linked to violent crime,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

These organizations took part in the investigation:

Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics (MS)

LSP Narcotics

LPSO Narcotics

DEA Task Force

EBRSO Intel

EBRSO SWAT

EBRSO K-9

“This is a prime example of great communication between local and state agencies as well as neighboring Sheriffs. We all worked as one team to piece this puzzle together. We compiled each agency’s information. We all moved in unison. And, you’re seeing the result of that teamwork,” said LP Sheriff Jason Ard.