MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Education released the names of 21 students selected as finalists in the state’s annual Students of the Year competition. The 21 students selected include one elementary, middle and high school student from each of the state’s seven regions. The finalists represent traditional public, public charter, and nonpublic schools. Students compete with their peers at the school system level and may advance to the regional competitions. Students are selected based on academic achievement, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities. Regional selection committees also use electronic portfolios of accomplishments, along with student writing samples and interviews to assess the communication and critical thinking skills of each candidate.



In Northeast Louisiana there are a total of five finalist, one of them being Ellianna Sheppard. Within the portfolios each student had to submit an introduction letter and this is what Elli’s portfolio stated:

“Hello, dear reader. My name is Elli Sheppard and i have been nominated as a candidate for Ouachita Parish’s 2021-2022 Student of the Year. I come from an interesting family; I live with my mom and dad, my brother Caleb, my two dogs, Drax and Quill and one cat Crookshanks. I have eleven younger cousins, five aunts, and four uncles, plus a lot of extended family. I love my family and they have shown me how to live your life to the fullest, and they have shawed my interests and values in a way nothing else could. Music is a huge part of my life, I love to sing in my community choir. I’ve been learning the violin through the school’s string ensemble for three years, and I’ve taught myself ukulele, piano, acoustic, and electric guitar. For my birthday, I got my first electric guitar; a sweet blue Fender Stratocaster that I love like it’s my baby. Music is so important to me because it gives me an outlet to express myself. I can truly by myself when I am playing my guitar, and singing has played a crucial role in discovering who I am, building my confidence, and helping my find friends who are like me that have the same interests and values as me. My family is very musical, and I think we’re off to a great start! On the opposite end of the hobby spectrum, I have loved to craft since the beginning when me and my dad made rainbow Loom rubber band creations, to now when I do needlework and embroidery with my grandmothers. The big question: what do I want to be when I grow up? To tell you the truth, I am still deciding but I do know I want to be able to help people through my work.

I will never forget my best friend and I sitting in my room, with her crying because of her bad day. I listen to her and was her shoulder to cry on, and after she got it all out. I whispered to her some encouraging words that made all the difference. She was able to wipe away her tears with a smile, and that has stuck with me. I am motivated by the thought that I can be a light in someone else’s darkness, and that hope pushes me to work heard at everything I do. On the topic of making people happy, I am a proud member of the Young Voices of Northeast Louisiana Community Choir and have been since I was 10. This choir is one of the best parts of my life; every week the member attended a rehearsal to practice our music to prepare for National Choral Festivals, concerts around the community, caroling n Veterans and using homes and more! In fact, just next week we are going to the Veterans Home to sing a Patriotic set of songs for veterans Day. It is important to me to have these opportunities because music brings people joy. When I’m singing or playing the piano, I channel whatever I’m feeling into my song and let it all out. Over the summer, my choir went on Tour to Nashville, where I sang the solo in “Jolene” by Dolly Parton in front of the Grand Ole Opry, and that experience has given me confidence in myself and improved by public speaking. The positive way the crowd reacted to my singing has inspired me to always work my hardest in my music, as well as every other aspect of my life, so every time I can bring people joy.”

Prior to selecting the three state winners, the state selection committee will conduct interviews and review portfolios and writing samples from each finalist. The finalists will participate in an awards ceremony on April 13, when the winners will be announced for each grade level.